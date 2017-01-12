Zahra Tauqeer

Rawalpindi

Almost all the TV Channels have started hosting Morning Shows. The intent behind such shows was to provide information, current affairs, social issues, religion and innovation and the list goes on and on. But sadly these shows almost run contrary to our cultural values.

These shows are particularly for females particularly housewives since they are sitting at home needing to know about their surroundings and guidance about health, awareness about their rights and obligations. More than 70 percent of viewers of morning shows are housewives. Housewives are insane fans of these shows. Morning shows are sources of entertainment and also makes peoples knowledge up-to-date by showing the latest fashion trends etc. Many celebrities, politicians and others from every segment of society are invited. Channels are expanding their viewership through these shows. Numbers of morning show are expanding because of competition among the Channels. But nothing informative is shown to the people and some hosts discuss bold issues. A few years back there was no concept of morning shows, brand consciousness, treatments, dances, wedding arrangements and many other things. There was just PTV and morning shows used to be decent, hosted by sensible hosts who knew about ethics. Media is powerful nowadays and it can make a huge change, but they need to make some efforts to give right and quality entertainment to the people.