Morgan departs with praise for Zalmi and PSL

England’s Eoin Morgan has concluded his journey in the second edition of Pakistan Super League on a noble and thankful note, praising the coaching role of Mohammad Akram at Peshawar Zalmi.

Morgan, who played six games in the second edition of Pakistan Super League for Peshawar Zalmi, scoring 136 runs, left the team on Sunday night after playing his last match against Karachi Kings to join England’s squad for the series against West Indies.

The 30-year old England Cricketer said that he had an amazing time at PSL and everyone at the squad was very welcoming for him, which created a very good environment in the team for the tournament.

“My experience this year in the PSL has been amazing, I would like to thank everybody at Peshawar Zalmi. Players have been very welcoming, it created a really good environment for the tournament,” he said in a video message.

“The coach and the backroom staff, Mohammad Akram and his staff have been outstanding. The chairman has been very welcoming as well, so I would like to thank him. And all the fans who have supported us throughout the fans so far, so thank you all,” he added.

Earlier, before the match, the England captain announced to donate his Peshawar Zalmi kits to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, for the kids being treated there.

“After tonight’s game all of my kit is on its way to these brave young kids of SKMCH I hope you enjoy. Everyone at Peshawar Zalmi loves you,” Morgan tweeted before his last game in PSL against Karachi Kings.

The PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi had invited 20 children being treated at SKMCH during the first phase of PSL 2017 in Dubai. During the visit, the children also got the opportunity to spend time with all the star players of Peshawar Zalmi squad.

Morgan also shared one of his pictures with the children. According to a source, the kit donated by Morgan is likely to be auctioned and all the earnings will go to SKMCH.—Agencies