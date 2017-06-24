More than a win against India

Muhammad Usman

A cricket match between Pakistan and India is always a high voltage event because of intense rivalry between the two beyond confines of a sport gala. This makes duel nerve-racking. One is tested to the last reservoir of what he possesses. Cricket match is special because millions wait for the day with baited breath. Day of 18 Jun 2017, had high octane extra plus. It was first ever final between the two at ICC Tournaments. Here India had statistical ascendency which led to their jinx and arrogance. Coupled with Indian high ranking and our lowest, no cricket pundit gave Pakistan a fair chance of winning despite their giant killing performances on their knock out March to final. Probably they needed a clinical killing.

Team led by Sarfraz took the gauntlet and turned the trumps on fateful day with clockwork precision. Hard luck to Indian, it was neck of their team on line. Venue was Oval cricket ground. First they were kicked, hit and trounced by long handles of Fakhar Zaman, Azher Ali and Hafeez mercilessly. Thereafter, it was an absolute pathology work at the hands of fiercer choppers led by hungry Amir who probably saved his best for the day. Eventual obituary of Indians had to be proclaimed, much earlier than stipulated time; 30.3 overs only. World was dazzled, Indian were shell shocked. Pakistanis were jubilant. Well done Pakistan Team. You have made us proud.

Your triumph means a lot more than before because of changed dynamics. At polar contrast to claims of our ruling elite that Pakistan is going up gear, we are in a sinkhole. As per principle of holes, we need to stop digging to evade further slide but we continue to do so unabated. A critical look over a week, would vividly reveal that our nightmares are awesome and ever on increase. Good tidings are scant. A leader is a dealer in hope, said Napoleon Bonaparte. Our leaders deals inversely. Majority of our people run daily from pillar to post to make ends meet. Seething discontentment and disillusionment engulf their lives. By thrashing India by a whopping margin, our cricket team lifted the nation that direly needed shock therapy and an inspiration. Cricket in Pakistan is one of the centripetal forces for national unity and integration. It helps to bind people together and creates solidarity. After a dry spell of almost a decade, thrilling victory at Oval against arch rival India, provided much needed fillip. World saw how it was unifying people across all classes, walls, kinship and gender. Joy at home and abroad was spontaneous and collective.

It is believed that Pakistan fails because of puny leadership. It roars whenever in hands of an astute leadership. Our triumphs in 1992 Cricket World Cup and now at Oval make a fit analogy. In 1992, at verge of Knockout, Imran Khan refused to accept the inevitable. He said emphatically that from tomorrow onwards, it would be very difficult to defeat this team, I would lead from the front. He instilled in the team that they are cornered tigers. They have to charge only. Thereafter, there was no looking back. They forged ahead with determination and resolve and clinched the World Cup.

Now in Champions Trophy, newly appointed Captain, Sarfraz was also caught in do and die encounter after big defeat by India in first pool match. He remained undaunted. He said to the team that tournament is not yet over. As the people know, Sarfraz is not a man of ordinary stuff. He has risen from scratch despite stiff opposition. He stood like a rock in a match against Sri Lanka and snatched victory from their teeth. Finally in final at Oval, he and his team confounded all by an absolute blinder. They stood taller and true to words of Allama Iqbal “zara num ho tu ye mati bari zarkhez hay saqi”. Underlying lesson is; as a nation we have talent and resilience to defeat all odds. We have lion heart too but it is always the leadership who gives it a roar. At present no such leadership exists at helm.

Till 1990s, 88 ODIs were played between both countries. Pakistan won 47 whereas, Indian tally was 27. Success rate of Pakistan was almost double. General perception was that Indian lacks nerve and grit against Pakistan in a crunch situation. ODIs assumed form of an acid test. At one time, India lamely refused to play against Pakistan at Sharjah because here their losing streak was even more embarrassing. Only 5 win against 17 of Pakistan. It was almost lopsided and taking its toll on Indian national morale. After 1990s, success % of Pakistan declined. Out of 47 matches, Pakistan could only win 24. Indian won 23. Albeit Pakistan won more matches yet Indian took it a major turnaround in their fortune.

Besides, they used their 8 win out of 10 matches at ICC Tournaments to bolster their image of tough customer in comparison to Pakistan. Tied to their narrow and mischievous mentality, even they started propagating subtly that Pakistani lack mentally to face them when stakes are high. It was quite painful for those who understand its psychological impact on a nation particularly, on impressionable minds of children. At Oval, Pakistan team dashed their artificiality in one sweep because their margin of defeat was greatest at finals of ICC Tournaments. Indian must have understood that form is temporary but class is permanent.

