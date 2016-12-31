More than 2,000 cops to perform security duty

New Year Night

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad police have taken elaborate security measures and devised a comprehensive plan on the eve of New Year night in the federal capital. Around 2,100 police personnel have been deployed to ensure foolproof security and keep vigilant eye on rogue elements and on those who create law and order situation on the occasion. On the special instructions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Tariq Masood Yasin, SSP Islamabad Mir Vais Niaz and SSP (Traffic) Malik Matloob devised security and traffic plan deputing police contingents at all important places, shopping centers, main markets for the safety of the public during the night.

Police commandos will be deployed at different places apart from patrolling by ASPs, DSPs, Inspectors and provision of more strength to police stations. All the Police Stations have been directed to ensure fool proof security arrangements in their respective areas while 1500 policemen including Rangers Personnel will perform duties in various areas.

SSP (Traffic) Malik Matloob has also constituted special squads to maintain traffic flow in the capital and a detailed deployment plan has been made to control the traffic in the city. He has also directed the staffers to take strict action against one wheeling, racing and those running bikes and vehicles without silencers.

More than 600 traffic policemen in form of various teams headed by Zonal DSPs, Inspectors, beat officers will be deployed in the whole district. Special traffic police squads will also keep patrolling to curb one-wheeling and racing practices especially on Murree road, Faizabad, Rawal Dam road. Islamabad Operational Police would also assist Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) to check rash driving on the occasion. SSP Islamabad Mir Vais Niaz has directed all Station House Officers to maintain close coordination with other police wings for ensuring elaborate security. Special police deployment will be also ensured at

Blue Area, Super Market, Jinnah Super Market, sectors F-10 and F-11, Faizabad, Aabpara market while police reserves will remain stand by for assistance in case of any untoward situation

Plain cloth officials will be deputed at various locations while special security duties have been assigned at churches and Christian colonies. Likewise, all Eagle and Falcon squads and Rescue 15 staff would perform security duties.

IGP Islamabad Tariq Masood Yasin has also appealed the citizens to demonstrate responsible attitude on the occasion and avoid from any irresponsible activity on the occasion.