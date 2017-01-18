More than 10,000 tourists daily visit Murree

Staff Reporter

More than ten thousands domestic tourists are visiting hilly areas especially Murree, Galiyat and other northern parts of the country on daily basis to enjoy snowfall. An official Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation told reporter that as the snowfall in full swing at different hilly tourists resorts, the flow of tourists from various parts of the country has increased day by day.

He said (PTDC) has started work on analyzing the tourists ratio to various famous resort from the start of current winter season.

He expressed hope that more tourists would visit various hill resorts in the coming days. He said that at the end of the season, a detailed report would also be issued to compare the tourists flow with that of previous years.

He further added that with snowfall the tourists ratio doubled in northern areas and especially in Galiyat, Ayubia, Murree. He viewed that PTDC information Center work round the clock to facilitate the tourists and provide required information about various famous resorts.

He added that the hotel industry of hilly areas also expressed hope that more tourists come and stay, adding that they said that their business improved with the start of snowfall.

The resorts including Bhurban, New Murree, Kashmir Point, Pindi Point, Mall Road and Ayubia were packed with tourists. All restaurants were packed with tourists meanwhile.