More rain with snowfall expected

Islamabad

The met office Monday expected more rain with snowfall over the hills at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Zhob, Makran divisions, Islamabad, upper FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours. However, very cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, westerly wave was still affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Wednesday. The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Gupis -10 C, Kalam -09 C, Kalat, Malamjabba, Astore and Parachinar -06 C, Skardu -05 C, Bagrote, Zhob and Hunza -04 C and Chitral -03 C.

The Karachi Met Office on Monday forecast sunny weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours. According to met office on Monday, the minimum temperature is expected to remain in the range between 08 to 10 degree centigrade with 65 to 75 per cent humidity.—APP