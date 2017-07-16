More rain predicted

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in lower Sindh, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Karachi divisions, Balochistan, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Makran divisions, in Sukkur, Larkana, D.G. Khan, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. The Peshawar Provincial Met Office Saturday forecast partly cloudy for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA.

However rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Malakand, Swat, Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Bunner, Shangla, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.I.Khan and Tank districts and FATA ( Bajaur, Kurram, Khyber, Mohmand, Orakzai, North and South Waziristan agencies) for next 24 hours.—APP