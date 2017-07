Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm with few heavy falls is expected at scattered places in Punjab, Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, capital and Kashmir while at isolated places of Sindh, Balochistan and FATA during the next 24 hours. Rainfall is likely at Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Malakand, Hazara, Mirpurkhas divisions.—APP