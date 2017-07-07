More rain likely

Snowfall in GB, Khunjarab attracts tourists

Islamabad

Rain/thundershowers with gusty winds are expected at isolated places of upper areas of the country while hot and humid weather to grip other parts of the country during the next 24 hours. Thundershower is likely at Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Malakand, Hazara divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir. A seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Light to moderate monsoon currents are penetrating upper and eastern parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is still affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next 24-36 hours, an official of met office told APP.

During last 24 hours rain-thundershowers with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Rawalpindi divisions, FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan however, weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country. Snowfall occured in the month of July in Gilgit- Baltistan (GB) attracted a large number of tourists from across the country tourists thronged with their children to enjoy the chilly weather.—APP