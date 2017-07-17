More rain expected

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) with gusty winds are expected at a number of places in Balochistan (Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Makran divisions), while at scattered places in Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper FATA, Islamabad, upper Punjab (Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi divisions), Bahawalpur, Multan, D.G.Khan divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

A met office spokesperson told APP that seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating southern and upper parts of the country and likely to continue in upper parts during next two to three days.

A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to continue during next few days.—APP