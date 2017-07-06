More for the nation’s youth

Nobody can deny the necessity of good education and its benefits. I am just going to highlight some of the issues or drawbacks in Pakistan’s education system. The education system in Pakistan is not so on a good level. Pakistan is facing difficulties in maintaining this education system.

The main factor to maintain in education system is the role of teachers which they must play honestly. Students are not getting what they are taught by the teachers and teachers don’t know how to explain them and make them understand it. And in this matter government should need to focus on teachers training sessions, memorization developing sessions for student’s knowledge discovering their talents which is much essential for the current and upcoming era of education system. Today’s biggest problem in Pakistan is that a student doesn’t know what to do next in his life so he goes to undirected path and fails in life. There should be people for career counselling of children so that they could get to know that what they have to do in future. Sometimes a child wants to be a doctor but parents try to impose that he must become an engineer. In such cases child loses his heart and stops hard work and passion in his studies and try to start cramming.

Government has to take specific steps to end cramming system in education from Government as well as from private sector and implement system of practical work, so that every student can gain more knowledge by doing research on that specific topic or subject, unlike “Ratta”(cramming) system where a student has to memorize everything for short period of time which the teacher gives him/her. Problems in our educational system are also due to different courses in different Boards in different provinces. At first Govt. should implement same course and syllabus in all provinces and Boards to make sure that everyone gets same education.

NADIYA RAUF

Karachi

