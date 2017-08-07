Moral committee to probe Gulalai’s allegations

Islamabad

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has approved establishment of a ‘moral committee’ that will probe allegations of Ayesha Gulalai, a Member of National Assembly (MNA) from FATA against Imran Khan and issues of sorts in the future.

Reportedly, the 20-member committee would be shaped within the coming two days. It is going to be comprised of 13 government and seven opposition members.

Earlier it was reported that a parliamentary committee was to be formed over allegations of Gulalai against Khan.

Gulalai had addressed a press conference last week that witnessed serious allegations leveled against Khan of sending her inappropriate text messages over the years that according to her hindered her role in the party.

She claimed that she took his family in confidence over the issue and was advised to let things be for a while until they reach a decision.

She received a text messages in 2013 for the first time and the last one, she asserted was sent to her in July 2016.

Gulalai’s issue was taken note of the freshly elected Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and urged the NA speaker to form a committee to probe MNA’s allegations stating that such issues damage the sanctity of the parliament.—NNI