MoRA establishs toll free helpline for Hajj pilgrims

Islamabad

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has established a toll-free helpline for the facilitation of pilgrims in Saudi Arabia. The intending pilgrims of both government as well as the private scheme can register their complaints on a toll-free dedicated number 800-1166622, Radio Pakistan reported.

Call agents working on the helpline are working round the clock to facilitate intending pilgrims. Hajj medical mission also set up by the Ministry of Religious Affairs (MORA) in Makkah Mukarramah is catering the healthcare needs of Pakistani pilgrims.—APP