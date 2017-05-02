Moot recommends regional languages promotion

A two-day conference organized by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Sunday set of recommendations to promote regional languages for achieving national integration.

Speakers at the concluding session of the conference stressed the need of focusing more on learning practices and research-based activities relating to regional languages, using them as a tool for national integrity and unity, a press release issued here said.

They appreciated the efforts of AIOU to provide a plateform to researchers and academicians to share their knowledge and expertise on language and literature.

Ten working sessions were held during the conference and 74 research papers were presented on various aspects of languages and literature.

The event was a part of AIOU’s concerted efforts of constructing and disseminating knowledge relating to country’s socio-economic problems as well as promoting research culture in the country at the university’s level.

The scholars who addressed the conference included: Iftikhar Arif, Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik, Sajid Mir, Khurshid Nadeem, Haris Khaleeq and the Vice Chancellor AIOU Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui.

In his presidential address Dr. Shahid Siddiqui announced that the university would soon publish a research journal on Pakistani languages and Literature. It would be unique one, as researchers could write research papers for it in their own regional language.

The varsity was also going to set up a department of translation that would interpret contents in the national language for the understanding of a common reader, he added.

He also announced that such an event will be made a regular annual feature to provide a platform to young researchers and writers to share their academic input and intellectual thoughts.

The Vice Chancellor briefed the participants about the University’s recent initiatives to promote research culture in the country. So far nine research journals have been published and two were in the pipeline, he said adding they arranged twenty national and international conferences in the last two half years to disseminate research-based knowledge relating to the country’s socio-economic issues.—APP

