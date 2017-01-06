Moot on ‘Unlocking Islamic Finance Potential in CPEC, Beyond’ on Jan 17

Staff Reporter

Karachi

International forum on Unlocking Islamic Finance Potential in CPEC and Beyond will be held on 17th January. The event will be held at IBA City Campus Karachi. It is pertinent to mention that the $45 billion worth of domestic infrastructure projects planned by the government of Pakistan under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) augur well for Islamic Finance industry in the country.

It offers an excellent opportunity for the industry to channelize excess liquidity into innovative financing instruments. Furthermore, Islamic Finance sector can reap spillover benefits of CPEC in other industries, including but not limited to, textile, cement, steel, energy and contracting.

High profile panelists in the above mentioned forum representing governments of Pakistan and China, regulators, Islamic Finance experts and academicians will deliberate on how Islamic Finance industry can capitalize on growth opportunities emanating from CPEC and related projects.