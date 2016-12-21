Moot on Conserve Energy and Water begins

Staff Reporter

Lahore

A two-day exhibition ‘All Pakistan DICE Energy and Water 2016’ with theme Conserve Energy and Water for Green Pakistan arranged by Centre for Energy, Research and Development (CERAD), University of Energy and Technology here Tuesday.

Speaking as chief guest on the occasion, Punjab Minister for Mines and Mineral Chaudhry Sher Ali Khan said the Pun-jab government was endeavoring to improve the situation of energy and water through mega projects by utilizing all available resource. It had also been included in the priority list of tasks for the welfare of masses. He added that in-dustry suffered due to shortage of energy and its increasing demand was also major challenge for the government.