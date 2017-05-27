Moon not sighted, Ramazan from Sunday

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting led by Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman announced on Friday that the Ramazan moon was not sighted anywhere in the country, therefore, Sunday would be the first day of the fasting month.

Meanwhile, Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai, a cleric from Peshawar’s historic Masjid Qasim Ali Khan, announced that Ramzan will start on Saturday an hour after country’s central moon sighting committee declared that the holy month will begin on Sunday.

The cleric said his decision was based on 13 evidences gathered by the mosque. A woman was also among the witnesses, the TV channel, quoted him as saying.

Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman said, “Some areas of Pakistan were cloudy and some were clear. Reliable testimony of moon sighting was not received from any area of the country,” adding, “Pakistan Meteorological Department and SUPARCO also gave us the same report.”

Meetings of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees were also held at respective headquarters for collecting evidences regarding sighting or otherwise of the Ramazan moon.

Mufti Muneeb further said that clerics from Hazara Division have also given the testimonies that they have not seen the moon.

“It is a consensus decision that the holy month of Ramazan will start from Sunday, May 28.”

Maulana Popalzai presided over a meeting held at Masjid Wazir Khan and announced that first of Ramazan will be observed today.

Saudi Arabia, along with other Gulf states, and several other countries will be observing the first day of Ramazan from today, Saturday, as the moon was not sighted there on Thursday night.