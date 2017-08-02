Monthly inflation recorded at 2.91pc in July

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) on year-on-year basis during July 2017 witnessed an increase of 2.91 per cent as compared to the same month of the last year. On month-on-month basis, the inflation was recorded at 0.34 per cent in July 2017 as compared to June 2017, top Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) officials said while presenting data of monthly inflation here Tuesday during a press conference.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) during the months increased by 0.66 percent while the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) witnessed negative growth of 0.45 percent.

It is pertinent to mention that PBS collects the retail and the wholesale prices and computes the CPI and WPI on monthly basis while the SPI is calculated on weekly basis.