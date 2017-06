Monsoon spell to continue next 48 hours

Islamabad

Rain/thundershowers (with isolated heavy falls) and strong gusty winds are expected at a number of places in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, FATA, federal capital, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan in next 24 hours.

Thundershowers are expected at (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, lower Sindh (Hyderabad, Karachi, MirpurKhas, Sh. Benazirabad divisions), Islamabad, FATA and Kashmir, while at scattered places in South Punjab (Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan divisions), upper Sindh (Larkana, Sukkar divisions).—APP