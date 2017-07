City Reporter

Chairman DMC Korangi, Syed Naiyyer Raza on Thursday planted a sapling to inaugurated the monsoon plantation campaign in the district Korangi here.

Syed Naiyyer Raza planted the sapling in the Landhi zone along with Vice Chairman Syed Ahmer Ali and other officials, said a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that over 10,000 environment- friendly saplings will be planted in Shah Faisal, Malir – Model Coloney, Korangi and Landhi zones areas in the first phase.