Monsoon plantation campaign inaugurated

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Acting Commissioner Talat Gondal Wednesday inaugurated the monsoon tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling in the lawn of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA). RDA Director Planning Jamshaid Aftab, Acting Director Finance and Administration Junaid Taj Bhatti and other officers were present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Gondal said plantation of trees and their preservation was charity and the residents should participate in the campaign so that green cover of the city could be further enhanced. He said the district administration was committed to beautify the city and the plantation of trees would purify the environment, which could help reduce pollution in the city. Gondal said comprehensive arrangements had also been made to raise awareness so that maximum number of people could be involved in the plantation drive.