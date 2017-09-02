Monsoon in America, India

The monsoon mayhem and the rainfall have now taken a heavy toll both in America and India. Monsoon is always playing an important role in life and the people and countries cannot neglect but have to bear with the monsoon vagaries.

The monsoon in Mumbai in India always brings in news and I have been observing this ever since my college-years like 1998. The home truth is that the preparation in Mumbai to face the monsoon vagaries beforehand is not up to the mark. Hectic lifestyle, poor infrastructure, lack of proper public facilities like flyovers, population and above all commercialism are all adding to the Mumbai blues. It is time for the authorities in Mumbai to emulate the examples set by other Indian cities like Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad in the matter of building the facilities like foot-overbridges, flyovers and sewage system

Right now Hurricane Harvey has left the huge trail of deluge in the US [in the areas like Houston]. America is geographically located in such a manner that it attracts monsoon and rainfall in abundance every year. America’s close proximity to Atlantic Ocean is adding to the good monsoon prospects. But at the same time, the tropical storms like Harvey are nothing new to the US. America easily falls victim to the aftermath of hurricanes simply because of its geographical location.

Serious and sincere efforts are required to increase the rainfall in the era of hectic lifestyle. Steps like keeping the surroundings clean and increasing the green cover will definitely pave the way for the good monsoon. I always encourage planting trees and watering the gardens in my native area. Above all, the Asian countries should come together and work in tandem towards increasing the green cover across the region in order to attract the rainfall and attain the good monsoon. Great strategies and big plans will go a long way in this regard.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

