Mongolia agrees $5.5b economic bailout plan with IMF

Ulaanbaatar

Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion economic stabilisation package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.The landlocked nation saw its economy grow at a double-digit annual rate over 2011-2013 as foreign investors rushed in to take advantage of its vast untapped mineral deposits, but it has been hit hard by an economic crisis since 2016 due to government overspending and declining revenues from commodity exports.To bailout the country — which is now scrambling to avoid missing a $580 million sovereign-guaranteed debt repayment due in March — the Asian Development Bank, World Bank and bilateral partners, including Japan and South Korea, will provide up to $3 billion in aid, the IMF said in its statement.—Agencies