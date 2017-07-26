Money trail of Banni Gala property is complete

Imran’s counsel tells SC….

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

A three member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, adjourned the disqualification case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief till July 31.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Naeem Bukhari, the PTI chairman’s counsel while presenting his arguments stated after receiving the documents from Imran’s former wife, Jemima, the money trail in Banni Gala property has been completed.

Bukhari informed the bench that he is unsure if certain banks involved in the transactions]are still operational.

The chief justice remarked if the banks have shut down then where the counsel acquired the records. Bukhari responded that records have been received from a former accountant.

“We will try our best to satisfy the court and will go to London if need be to verify the documents,” said Bukhari.

The bench will begin hearing the matter of PTI leader Tareen’s disqualification from today(Wednesday).

Addressing the media after the hearing, PTI Spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said the case against Imran Khan belongs to waste basket. He said once the Panama Papers verdict is announced, the entire PML-N leadership too will be go to trash bin.

In his media talk, Hanif Abbasi, the petitioner, claimed the PTI chairman is heading towards disqualification. He claimed the PTI chief’s lawyer has already accepted in court that the party receives foreign funding.

On Monday, Hanif Abbassi submitted his reply to the PTI chief’s money trail, stating that the documents submitted by Imran Khan with regards to the London flat and cricket contracts are incomplete and unverified.

On Monday, the PTI submitted a detailed reply to the court. The 700-page reply states that the PTI collected funds from people with dual citizenship, adding that funds received by an agent company are not illegal or foreign.

The reply further stated that the PTI chief raised funds from abroad to ensure transparency. Pakistan Peoples Party and PML-N also raised funds abroad but the party leaders have yet to submit details of their funding, the reply states.

The reply stated that Abbasi’s allegations aim to malign the party, and that the petitioner did not submit any concrete evidence to prove his case.

Moreover, the reply also mentioned that the petitioner claimed that PTI received funds from non-Muslims and foreign sources.

“These allegations by the petitioner seek to batter the minority community of the country,” it states.