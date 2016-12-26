Money Market: Bank borrowings increase

Karachi

The government raised Rs147.25bn from the auction of Market Treasury Bills of various tenors last Wednesday, missing its target of Rs200bn and also falling short of the received amount of Rs193.52bn. Of the total, three month T-bills fetched Rs103.78bn at a cut off yield of 5.99pc, followed by six month T-bills with Rs43.46m at 6.01pc. Bids received for 12 months were rejected.

The central bank had received total bids worth Rs193.52bn: 3 month T-bill Rs118.58bn, followed by 6 month T-bill Rs72.59bn and 12 month T-bill Rs2.36bn. Borrowings by commercial banks in the week at Rs1,666.15bn were higher by 10.40pc against previous week’s Rs1,509.11bn

According to the weekly statement of position of all scheduled banks for the week ended December 09, deposits and other accounts of all scheduled banks stood at Rs10,536.20bn after a 0.18pc decrease over the preceding week’s figure of Rs10,555.73bn. Compared with last year’s corresponding figure of Rs9,206.57bn, the current week’s figure was higher by 14.65pc.

Deposits and other accounts of all commercial banks stood at Rs10,472.13bn against preceding week’s deposits of Rs10,490.99bn, showing a decline of 0.18pc. Deposits and other accounts of specialised banks stood at Rs64.06bn, lower by 1.02pc against previous week’s figure of Rs64.74bn.

Total assets of all scheduled banks stood at Rs14,323.32bn, higher by 0.87pc over preceding week’s figure of Rs14,199.46bn. Current week’s figure is higher by 9.46pc compared to last year’s corresponding figure of Rs13,085.33bn. Total assets of all commercial banks stood at Rs14,086.96bn, larger by 0.90pc over previous week’s figure of Rs13,962.39bn, while total assets of specialised banks at Rs236.36bn, were lower 0.30pc over the previous week’s Rs237.07bn.

Gross advances of all scheduled banks stood at Rs5,277.35bn, higher by 0.16pc over the preceding week’s figure of Rs5,269bn. Compared with last year’s corresponding figure of Rs4,723.58bn, current week’s figure is higher by 11.73pc.—Agencies