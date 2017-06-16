Kindly allow me to draw the attention of the concerned authorities through the columns of your esteemed newspaper to the money laundering in Pakistan. Money laundering has been one of the major obstacles to the economic progress of Pakistan. The US state departments international narcotics control strategy report has once again highlighted massive money laundering inside the country. The Report finds that despite efforts by the government to track the illicit money, the system of prosecution and conviction is inadequate. There is a great deal of lacunae in our anti-money laundering system. Money laundering rackets are using various news channels of transferring the illegal money. For example, money exchange facilities and hawala/hundi systems have been the major sources of their transactions. In addition to that, they also transfer their money through trust and charity organization’s accounts. Since the accounts of these organizations are never audited, they become an easy way for saving their money. In order to resolve this menace, Pakistan needs to strengthen its law enforcement and judicial system. The government should also solicit support from developed countries and import new technology..

MISBAH HAROON

Via email

