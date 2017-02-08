Mom & dad responsible

Nida Kifayat

When we talk about education, educational institutions like kindergarten, school, college or university occur in our minds. But who is supposed to provide it? Is it the nannies in the kindergarten, the school teachers or the lecturers at the colleges and universities? Yes. And no! Education is more than lessons in a classroom, it is a process that evolves through acts that define how one thinks, feels or acts. It occurs at any time, any place. And anyone can be an educator. Naturally, children learn from the people closest to them: their parents and family.

Cultural education and the formation of solid values are the part of a child’s education which is parent’s and family’s responsibility. Educational institutions can and should assist with guiding a child’s conduct in line with the parents’ view. The Holy Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) said: “Take care. Each of you is a shepherd and each of you shall be asked concerning his flock; a leader is a shepherd of his people, and he shall be asked concerning his flock; and a man is a shepherd of the people of his house, and he shall be asked concerning his flock; and a woman is a shepherd of the house of her husband and over their children, and she shall be asked concerning them.”

Children refer to their own parents for guidance. Their acts say more than a thousand words, and no matter how often you say: “Do what I say”, your children are more likely to do what you do! If Dad says a thousand times: “Seat belts are important”, as he is reading BlackBerry messages while driving, unbuckled, at 100kph down the emergency lane, chances are that Junior will think this is ‘OK’. No school teacher or public campaign will convince him otherwise. Junior might write the expected answers in a test – for the sake of it – but he will still be convinced that it is ‘OK’ because Dad does it! Hence, classrooms are not the only source of lessons that define a person. The first and most influential educators are parents. The mission of schools and universities is the development of academic knowledge. It is not your child’s teacher, who is responsible for your child’s upbringing. It is you, Mom and Dad