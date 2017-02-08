Modules on modern scientific methods introduced in police training

Staff Reporter

Capital Police have introduced modules on modern scientific methods for investigation and security in Basic Recruits Course to prepare the force as par with international standard. Such scientific techniques have also been included in probationer Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASIs) class course.

The information issued by Interior and Narcotics Control Division on Wednesday said adequately educated and experienced instructors were posted at Police Training School (PTS), Islamabad to improve environment, for newly recruited officials.

PTS, Islamabad has also arranged various basic and advanced training courses in collaboration with International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Programme (ICITAP), Anti-Terrorism Assistance Programme (ATAP), Bureau of International Narcotics & Law Enforcement Affairs – Pakistan (INL-P), Embassy of France, British High Commission etc.

The sources said training courses are run under direct supervision of senior officers of Islamabad Police. Answering a question about foreign countries to which police officers are being sent to learn modern investigations and training techniques, the sources said these include China, United States, Thailand, Australia, United Kingdom (UK), France, Italy, Spain etc.

Meanwhile, a data issued by Interior Division revealed that 109 short courses were arranged for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police to strengthen capacity and preparedness to deal with law and order situation. The best possible training facilities are being ensured for ICT Police within and outside the country as around 10348 personnel were trained through different courses during last four years (2013-16).

The courses included Lower School Course, Intermediate School Course, Bomb Disposal Course, Orientation Course, Basic and Advanced Investigation Course, Anti-Terrorist Course and Anti-Riot Course. ICT police personnel are also sent for training at different training institutions.