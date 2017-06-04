Modi’s attempts to escalate tension at LoC aimed to rescue old friends: Siraj

Punjab presents a routine budget visualizing elections: Baloch

Lahore

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq has said that if Indian Prime Minister Modi tried to escalate tension at the border to rescue his old friends in this country but he would get a befitting reply what would make him repent for decades.

Talking to the residents of Mansoora at an Iftar dinner on Saturday, Sirajul Haq said that India did not want a government in Islamabad which would support the Kashmiris freedom movement.

He said that there was constant tension on the Pak-India border and the LoC due to Indian firing and innocent citizens were being martyred every day. He said that New Delhi was trying to divert the attention of the Pakistani nation from the corruption cases going on against the Pakistani rulers as Modi could go to any extent to rescue his friends.

However, Sirajul Haq said, that if the world community did not attend to the Kashmir situation, the clouds of war would continue hovering over the region.

However, he said that the JI movement against corruption was nearing success and the day was not far off when the plunderers of the public money would have to account for every penny they had looted and would be seen behind the bars.

Sirajul Haq said that Indian occupation forces were continuing brutalities in Held Kashmir but the rulers in Islamabad were silent spectators. He said that India could not crush the Kashmiris freedom movement and the third generation of the Kashmiris was now braving hostilities and torture while the world at large remained totally indifferent.

Meanwhile, Secretary General, Jamaat-e-Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has said that the Punjab budget for the next financial year was a routine budget visualizing elections, and provided no relief to the masses.

Speaking at an Iftar dinner at Ghaziabad, he said that no mechanism had been proposed to check price hike, adulteration or the production of sub-standard products. There was an increase in the loans and payable debts. Adequate funds had not been provided for education and health and the demands of the protesting young doctors, teachers, clerks and Paramedics had not been considered. The budget did not suggest any remedy to save the power looms in Faisalabad from total ruin.

Liaqat Baloch said that the corruption mafia was busy in mudslinging in order to obstruct the process of accountability. However, he said that the masses were fully awake and they would definitely win the war against corruption.

The JI central leader however said that the respect for the armed forces, the judiciary and the political leadership must be maintained and the Social media activists should not be a part of the mischief.—SABAH