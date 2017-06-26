Modi in Washington for ‘no frills’ Trump meet

Washington

India’s leader Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in the US for his first meeting with President Donald Trump, seeking to build on growing ties and move beyond disagreements over climate change.

The meeting between the leaders of the world’s two largest democracies is scheduled for Monday.

Relations between New Delhi and Washington warmed under Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama as India sought greater foreign investment and trade ties with Western nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to work closely with the Trump administration, but obstacles soon emerged on issues such as trade and visas for Indians wanting to work in the United States.

Then Trump accused India of seeking to profit from the Paris climate accord as he announced he was pulling out of the deal this month – drawing sharp denials from New Delhi.

Officials were eager to downplay expectations of the visit, describing it as “no frills” – in contrast to Modi’s first US visit in 2014, when he basked in a rock star welcome at the Madison Square Garden arena in New York and addressed the United Nations. “If there’s one thing we want (from the visit), it’s chemistry,” said one senior Indian official. “If the chemistry is good then frankly everything else gets sorted.”

One US official said the two leaders had a “lot in common” and noted Modi would be the first foreign dignitary to have a working dinner at the White House under the new administration. — AFP

