Modi vs John McCain visits

Muhammad Usman

THE relationship between Pakistan and US ebbs and flows strangely, usually defying established logic and common sense in realm of international relationship. Its most recent manifestation was witnessed during Modi’s visit to US and visit of US congressional delegation to Pakistan, led by Senator John McCain. In his visit, Modi got what he aspired. Censure to Pakistan for allowing its soil for terrorism against other countries. Icing on the cake was branding a prominent freedom leader Syed Salahuddin a global terrorist by US; a totally reprehensible act of equating freedom struggle with terrorism. It is a qualitative change in their stance about Kashmir to woo India out of way. Reaffirmation of strategic partnership between both, steadily growing since Bush and Obama times for peace and stability in region.

It is a tacit admission of Indian ambition of regional hegemony. A mutual agreement to continue close consultation and cooperation in Afghanistan at expense of Pakistan. Reportedly, US is also egging India to contribute 15000 troops in search of a stable future for Afghanistan.

Defense deals for provision of state of art military hardware and willingness to provide India with kind of defense technology which US normally reserves for its close allies. In nut shell, an effective partnership for betterment of mutual pursuits. During the visit, US delegation was briefed about fencing of Afghan border, its enhanced surveillance and socio and economic development, being undertaken in FATA. In return, Pakistan got a note of appreciation but no gratitude and reward. To grind their own axe, they did not miss a pep talk to Pakistan about terrorism, its relationship with India and Afghanistan and things to do for regional peace and stability. In case of noncompliance, a stern warning of change in their behavior towards Pakistan as a nation. On its part, Pakistan hastened to assure delegation, its readiness for constructive engagement with US in their efforts for want of stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

Pakistan even showed its willingness to forge strong partnership with US to counter new and emerging threats of terrorism including threat of Daesh in region. In its exuberance, probably Pakistan forgot its colossal cost paid in blood, treasure, time, economy and national security in way of similar venture in not so distant past. It was all pain and no gain except Mantra of Do More. International grilling if failed to do so. The delegation planned to visit Line of Control but was hampered due to bad weather. Arguably, this was not out of altruism rather to stall surge in anti US sentiments to fester, following declaring Syed Salahuddin a global terrorist. They still need Pakistan to serve their interests in Afghanistan and that too at cheap rates. In short, Pakistan could only get a promise of productive partnership of uncertain future in lieu of what they want Pakistan to do meekly.

One does not require extra intelligence to know what they want from Pakistan. With no diplomatic wrapping, this all is contained in an article, written by John McCain at Financial Times in Jul 2016 after his visit to North Waziristan during same month. It reads “Pakistan must take on and eliminate havens for terrorist groups such as Afghan Taliban, Haqqani network, Lashkar-i-Taiba and Jaish-i-Mohammad that operate within its borders, attack its neighbors and kill US forces. Pakistan has the opportunity to prove the sceptics wrong again by taking on terrorist groups that target Afghanistan, India and US forces in the region with the same energy with which it has prosecuted the fight against Pakistani Taliban.

By taking on all terrorist groups operating in its territory, Pakistan will find that the US remains willing and able to assist in this fight and developing an enduring strategic partnership”. Its glimpses were also seen when he spoke in Afghanistan after departing from Pakistan. Academically speaking, what Pakistan stands to lose or gain if take their bait. By default, Pakistan would land itself in chorus of calling freedom struggle in Kashmir and Afghanistan an act of terrorism. Inescapably charge of harbouring them would fall on Pakistan. For the time being, it may be overlooked but definitely would give them a whip to beat Pakistan on the time of their choice. Being bulwark, Pakistan has to face blowback as violence breeds violence. In compensation, Pakistan may be accorded few words of appreciation and peanuts in aid. Rest it would be tale of broken pledges and assurances which is the key feature of relationship between Pakistan and US since inception.

In case, Pakistan does not accede to their command, has to incur their wrath as widely speculated in more ways than one. To ward off their threats, many suggest a strong strategic partnership with China. Besides time tested relationship between two, CPEC is the rallying junction point. Given environments, Pakistan can also coz up with Russia. These may be workable arrangements but far less than the status of a nuclear power and nation of more than 200 million people with huge geo-strategic position. No nation can live on borrowed strength. First is internal strength because diplomacy begins at home. We have many holes within. Key one is leadership at helm with no clue of history.

— The writer, retired Lt Col, is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

Email: usman5064@gmail.com

Related