Modi visit

We almost all know that once the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was known as ‘butcher’ for his Gujarat manslaughter and his entry was banned into the US. However, time has changed and after having assumed the office of the PM, he has been touring different capitals one after the other. He even doesn’t shy visiting Muslim countries despite the fact that he has unleashed a barrage of atrocities and brutalities against the innocent and armless people of Kashmir.

Prominent among his visits is his recent visit first to the US and later to Israel. The only intent behind his visits is to make India strong. A question arises in our minds that why our Prime Minister is not visiting other countries like Modi. I would request Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to start embarking on such visits in order to bring other countries close to Pakistan. Certainly his visits will make Pakistan stronger and stronger.

ADNAN DOST

Turbat, Balochistan

