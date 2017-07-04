Modi set to become first Indian PM to visit

Israel

New Delhi

Narendra Modi becomes the first Indian prime minister to visit Israel when he arrives today (Tuesday), the result of growing ties that have led to billions of dollars in defence deals. Israel, in constant search of allies to vote in its favour at UN bodies as well as business partners, has been portraying the visit as historic. Israeli analysts have also noted Modi will apparently not travel to Ramallah to meet with Palestinian leaders during his three-day stay, as is common for many foreign dignitaries. Modi did however meet Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas in New Delhi in May. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the visit, which marks 25 years since the two countries established diplomatic relations, a “further expression of the state of Israel’s military, economic and diplomatic strength.” “This is a very significant step in strengthening relations between the two countries,” the Israeli leader said.—AFP

