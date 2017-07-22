Modi pushing India to war

CHINA’S state-sponsored daily has pointed out in an analytical piece that election of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fuelled the country’s nationalist sentiments pushing it to war with China. Referring to illegal crossing of Indian troops into the Doklam area, it said New Delhi has ignored calls for withdrawal of troops and continued its provocation. At the same time, anti-China sentiments are rising in India with an upsurge of nationalism.

The daily has made an interesting comment that while India was harbouring deep strategic suspicion towards China, Beijing is pursuing ‘String of Pearls’ to encircle China. It is true that at the instance of some global powers, India has embarked upon a policy of encirclement of China, considering it an enemy and military and economic rival. New Delhi is amassing all sorts of weapons besides latest technologies in different fields including nuclear and missile for its anti-China credentials and designs. China has repeatedly made it clear that it harbours no aggressive designs against any country and instead wants others to join in sharing fruits of development and prosperity. China’s sincerity also became evident in the latest stand off, as Beijing did not respond in the same coin to provocations by India. Perhaps, India is emboldened by Western military cooperation and special defence ties with Israel and there are risks of some misadventure because of miscalculation. This is also evident from the statement made by the Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj who expressed willingness for talks with China but wanted Beijing to withdraw its forces instead of listening what China is legitimately demanding. It is unfortunate that India has problems with all its neighbours and especially with China and Pakistan that believe in peaceful neighbourhood because of their developmental agenda. It is time saner elements in India restrain both government and the extremist mindset from raising tension in the region.

