Modi to meet Trump on June 26

Observer Report

New Delhi

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on June 26, the Indian foreign ministry said on Monday, the first meeting between the leaders. Indian ministry said Modi’s talks with Trump would lay the ground for a further expansion in ties, allaying some of the anxiety that had crept in about a drift in relations. “Their discussions will provide a new direction for deeper bilateral engagement on issues of mutual interest and consolidation of multi-dimensional strategic partnership between India and the U.S.,” the ministry said in a statement.