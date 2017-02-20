Modi govt’s jurisdiction bill flare-up engulfs Valley

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a political storm is brewing in the entire Jammu and Kashmir following the Narendra Modi government’s proposal to introduce a bill in the parliament to extend the jurisdiction of the Collection of Statistics Act, 2008 to the territory.

Indian cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a proposal to introduce a Bill in the Parliament to extend the jurisdiction of the Collection of Statistics Act, 2008 to occupied Jammu & Kashmir on statistics relevant to any matters.

However, under Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir enjoys a special status. Indian laws cannot be extended to Jammu and Kashmir due to its special status.

However, people are apprehensive that the proposed bill is another attempt to dilute the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under article 370.

“The very fact that Acts are being extended to J&K is an alarming trend. No argument can justify the extension of Indian laws and acts to J&K,” said Junaid Azim Mattu, spokesman of National Conference.—KMS