The ‘acchhe din’ (good days) promised by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre was clearly meant for the rich classes and politicians belonging to the National Democratic Alliance. Senior citizens and those belonging to the middle class have not received the benefits of ‘acchhe din’ and are struggling to make both ends meet. The prices of all commodities are rising daily and have reached saturation point. The goods and service tax provide no relief. The middle class people will only be burdened with higher taxes. With the kind of salaries they get, they struggle to make both ends meet.

In spite of this, they are heavily taxed by the Modi government. For the last three years of his tenure, what has Modi done for the middle class people and senior citizens? Interest rates on savings have been slashed. Elderly people are the worst affected by this. Some of them have had no taxable income for many years, yet they receive inquiries as why they have not filed their returns. Upon receiving such notices, senior citizens are forced to approach consultants for help, which costs them more money. All of this amounts to harassment of senior citizens. Is Modi government legally authorised to send elderly, retired people such notices? Its aim to do away with black money is noble, but ordinary people should not be victimised in process. Going after so many people also increases tax dept’s workload unnecessarily.

It is no secret that politicians and other powerful people who had black money stashed away in foreign banks have not been affected at all. The levels of corruption in the country are so high that the Modi government is unable to tackle them. All its claims of making life better for ordinary people have come to nought. It is high time the Modi government must stop using the bogus slogan of ‘acchhe din’ and stop fooling people with false promises and misguiding them for their selfish political gain to remain in power.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

