Modi blames Pakistan for train crash

New Delhi

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi blamed a deadly train crash that killed 148 people last November on Pakistan as he campaigned for a key state election on Friday.

Narendra Modi claimed police had found evidence of sabotage in the disaster last November, when a crowded passenger train derailed in northern Uttar Pradesh (UP) state, linking it to Pakistan.

Police have not corroborated that claim, made at a rally ahead of the latest stage of voting for a new government in UP — India’s most populous state and a hotly contested political prize.

“A rail accident happened in Kanpur and some people were arrested after that,” Modi said at an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district. “The police found that it was a conspiracy hatched across the border,” he added, in an apparent reference to rival Pakistan. “If people who will help the conspirators are elected from here, will Gonda be safe, will the nation be safe?”

Indian politicians have a long history of using rivalry with Pakistan to stoke nationalist sentiments ahead of elections. The prime minister’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing a tough challenge in UP from the ruling Samajwadi Party in an election many see as a test of his popularity halfway through his first term.—AFP