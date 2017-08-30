Modi to attend BRICS Summit in China 

New Delhi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the BRICS Summit in China next month, the Indian External Affairs Ministry said Tuesday. “At the invitation of the President of People’s Republic of China, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Xiamen in China’s Fujian province during September 3-5, 2017, to attend the 9th BRICS Summit,” the ministry said in a statement. Last year, the BRICS Summit was held in India’s coastal state of Goa.—Xinhua

