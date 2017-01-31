Modernisation of National Savings

A meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday, reviewed performance of National Savings Directorate with reference to customer services, development of new products, human resource management, organisation’s brand activation and strategic improvements. According to Director General of the organisation Zafar Masood new products like registered prize bonds are being planned for roll-out based on feedback and demand of the investors.

Despite steep fall in profits and enhancement of taxes on prize bonds, the National Savings schemes still attract a large number of people mainly because it is a public sector business and there is no risk of loss of life-long savings. But like National Bank of Pakistan, which has poorest of customer service and facilitation, the National Savings Directorate too is lagging behind in adoption of modern technology and excellence in customer service. Majority of customers of NDS are retired employees, widows and therefore, the organisation ought to change its procedures and way of working to ensure comfort of aged people and women during financial transactions. The department boasted that it has moved a step towards that direction by introducing a scheme to disburse monthly profits on savings schemes through bank accounts of the holders of such certificates. The objective was to save them from long queues and fatigue but the scheme has ended up in adding to misery of customers of NDS as they are made to run between national savings outlet concerned and the bank branch several times to be able to complete the transaction. It seems the scheme has been prepared and launched half-baked, otherwise there was absolutely no justification for harassing customers in this way. If salaries and pensions can be paid through bank accounts then why not profit on National Savings schemes? NDS is earning hugely for itself and government and as such modernisation and simplification of its working should be the top priority. There should be no contact between the customer and the National Savings sans purchase of certificates. There are also complaints about attitude of the dealing staff and management should look into this aspect as well.

Related