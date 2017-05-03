Modern training key to make Radio Pakistan competitive: DG

Staff Reporter

Director General Radio Pakistan, Muhammad Saleem has said state of the art training to professional staff is the key to make this organization competitive and progressive.

Talking to teaching faculty during a visit to Pakistan Broadcasting Academy here on Tuesday, he emphasized the need of making Radio Pakistan a vibrant and dynamic broadcasting organization to effectively cater the needs of listeners across the country.

The Director General said professional staff must keep them abreast of the changing trends in broadcasting and different engines of social media used for this purpose in present-day world.

The principal and teaching faculty briefed the Director General about scheduled trainings and refresher courses in collaboration with different organizations.

Earlier, the Director General went round different channels at National Broadcasting House, where Director Engineering and Station Director Islamabad briefed him about functioning of different these units.