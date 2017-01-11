Modern sports complexes to be established at district level: minister

Lahore

Provincial Higher Education Minister Syed Raza Ali Gillani on Monday said that state-of-the-art infrastructure of sports complexes would be established at district headquarters level to provide most-modern sports facilities to the youth.

Similarly, Punjab Sports Academy was also planned where players would have quality coaching as well as free educational facilities by the Punjab government.

He said this while presiding over the meeting of newly formed core committee of Punjab Sports Board at Qaddafi Stadium. Secretary and DG Sports, along with members of the core committee, attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed and approved criteria for selection of members of different committees including finance, human resource, procurement, audit and planning & development. Members of these committees would be chosen according to the approved criteria who will provide necessary support to the board.

Provincial Minister Raza Gillani hoped that Rs. 1.3 billion aid of the Punjab government would help provide sustained foundations to the sports infrastructure. He said that youth engagement was important for their healthy upbringing.

On the occasion, core committee members thanked the Punjab government for its continued support to the sports sector.—APP