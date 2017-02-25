Modern rehabilitation sciences may change lives of patients

Staff Reporter

Modern rehabilitation sciences may bring positive changes in the lives of patients while empowering the rehabilitation professionals would be the integral part of these efforts, it was stated by rehabilitation experts while addressing the different sessions on the first day of Pakistan’s third International Congress on Rehabilitation Sciences here at a local hotel yesterday.

According to details, Higher Education Commission (HEC) and ISRA Institute Rehabilitation Sciences are jointly organizing country’s third international congress on rehabilitation sciences to empower the rehabilitation professionals through advancements to provide best rehab treatment in the country. The congress was inaugurated yesterday (Saturday) by Chairman EOC Science Foundation Prof Dr Manzoor Hussain Soomro while a large number of national and international rehabilitation experts, practitioners and students were present on this occasion along with other participants from different walks of life.

While addressing the inaugural session, Chairman EOC Science Foundation Dr. Mazoor Husaain Soomro said that rehabilitation sciences have become a major area of research across the globe leading the practitioners to be more knowledge oriented. Such large-scale conferences will definitely create an impact on trainings of rehabilitation specialists. Earlier, Conference Chairman since 2102 and Principal IIRS Dr Naveed Babur welcomed the distinguished guests and presented an overview of previous conferences. International congress on rehabilitation sciences also includes 5th national conference on rehabilitation sciences.

Two-day International Congress will conclude today (Sunday) featuring different interactive sessions along with oral and poster presentations by experts and students of rehabilitation sciences.