Modern mass transit to bring rapid development: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that modern mass transit means to bring rapid development and generate new opportunities of employment.

Presiding over a meeting held here on Wednesday to review progress on infrastructure projects, he said the Punjab government had made infrastructure projects of billions of rupees and provided carpeted roads of thousands kilometers in rural areas.

The chief minister said that a project of elevated Expressway from Main Boulevard Gulberg to Motorway had been designed and work would be started immediately on this public welfare project.

Completion of this 10.7 KM long Expressway will result in smooth flow of traffic and facilitate the citizens, he added. The chief minister directed to complete this project within stipulated time and added that it would be a masterpiece of transparency, high standard and speed like earlier projects of the Punjab government.

Provincial Ministers Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Chairman Planning & Development, MD Punjab Mass Transit Authority, Secretaries Communication & Works, Finance, President Bank of Punjab, Commissioner Lahore Division, Lord Mayor Lahore and officials concerned also attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion he said the Punjab Government had promoted merit at every front without compromising over transparency and virtue so none of the Government officer was allowed to go against it.

He directed all government officers to abide by the rules and regulations otherwise strict action would be taken against those who misused Public chattels.

He sought report on misappropriations in KPC Lahore within seven days so that guilty ones could be identified and held responsible. Concerned departments should keep an eye on government companies as such violation was not tolerable at any cost and if any such imprudence happened in future concerned secretaries and members of boards of companies would be held accountable, he added.

He said the Punjab government had established board members comprising of endowed folks and it was their responsibility now to ensure the smoothness and transparency of all matters. He said that strict action to be taken against those who would turn back to the high standards set by the Punjab government.