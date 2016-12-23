Daniyal A Najmee

Lahore

Ever-increasing population coupled with pollution in the air and on roads, non-availability of hygienic drinking water to all as well as socio-economic problems quite obviously result in growing ailments and diseases in urban and rural areas. All this underlines dire need for provision of medical facilities to the people, help them overcome their ailments and continue making their contributions to the ongoing developmental activities as only healthy people make healthy nations.

Provision of modern health facilities to the people is one of the prime responsibilities of the federal and provincial governments which are shouldering this in the best possible manner according to the available resources. It is indeed good to note that as many as more than 40 state-of-the-art hospitals are going to be established by the federal government under the leadership of PM Nawaz Sharif in parts of Pakistan in next three years. Completion of these hospitals in due course will go a long way in providing most modern healthcare to the people helping them overcome both major and minor diseases almost at their doorsteps.

What is more commendable in this regard is that the approved more than 40 most modern hospitals are going to be constructed in densely populated, deprived or marginalized areas of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Federally-Administered Tribal Area (FATA) in a phased manner and in the first phase, work on 12 hospitals will commence soon.

All this is quite appreciable and laudable and if all goes well and the already approved hospitals are constructed as per schedule in the next three years, the people mostly in the rural areas of the country will be getting most modern healthcare facilities. Hopefully, these state-of-the-art more than 40 hospitals will be constructed by the Federal Government in close coordination and cooperation of all Provincial Governments as respective Administrations of Punjab, Sindh, KP, G-B, AJK and FATA feel needs of people better.