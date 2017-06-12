Modern equipment installed at LGH pathology lab

Staff Reporter

Lahore General Hospital (LGH) pathology lab has been upgraded through installation of modern equipment and the patients are not required to go outside for any kind of medical test. Post-Graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab said this on Sunday, according to a handout issued here. He said that the lab had been upgraded under Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s health vision and added that all kinds of tests would be conducted in central lab now where doctors have better facilities for research. The central lab would be connected to all wards and theatres in the second phase of the project so that every doctor could watch lab reports on his or her computer online. The PGMI was spending Rs 10 million under the head of research annually, he added.