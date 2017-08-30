Modern computerized system being introduced by PRA

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Provincial Minister for Special Education has said that Punjab government is striving to build a society based on the principles of social & economic justice. As part of our ambitious growth and development agenda, we are investing in the socio economic capital of the Province. In doing so, our aim is to attain a growth trajectory that brings a qualitative change in the lives of the people especially of the poor & marginalized sector. He said that I firmly believe that if we are able to capitalize on our endowments which we are richly blessed with, the objectives of balanced and inclusive growth will definitely be achieved. To achieve these cherished goals, our government observes the highest standards of transparency, economy and efficiency in public spending.

He expressed these views while addressing 13th, 14th and 16th balloting of Amanat Scheme under the aegis of Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) on Tuesday. He said that the modern computerized system is being introduced by Punjab Revenue Authority, making tax receipts system foolproof so that possibilities of tax theft and leakage could be eliminated.