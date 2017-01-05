Modern block in DHQ Hospital

Faisalabad

The most modern three-storey block is under construction in District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Faisalabad to facilitate the patients, said Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani.

During his visit to DHQ Hospital on Wednesday, the DC said a state-of-the-art ICU, Gynecology and Children Wards would be established in the three-storey block.

He said that funds of Rs 200 million had been spent for the renovation/rehabilitation of the 60 years old building of DHQ Hospital, besides providing advance medical machinery and equipments. He informed that Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) had been reorganized on war-footings to ease the patient for their medical check-up.

The Deputy Commissioner visited to medical, surgical, orthopedic and other sections of emergency ward and inquired about the health of under treatment patients.

He also interacted with the relatives of the patients and inquired about the performance of the staff and facilities of the medical treatment.—APP