It is a bitter fact that people for quite some time have been facing problems not only in Lahore but also all over the province regarding burial of their kith and kin due to over-crowding of the existing graveyards and non-availability of facilities at one place for laying down their loved ones to eternal rest. Strategic Reforms Unit of the Provincial Government working under direct supervision of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been working to resolve this problem of the people on somewhat permanent basis and has come out with quite a workable solution in the form of developing and establishing model graveyards in every city over the nearest available land.

Accordingly, Pakistan’s pioneering state of the art Shehr-e-Khamoshan (city of the dead) model graveyard is being developed and established in Kahna Nau area of Lahore. Model graveyards are also under construction already in Multan, Faisalabad and Sargodha and will also be established in other cities of the province.

Chief Minister visited the model graveyard the other day and inspected the facilities being provided there. The first of the model graveyard has been established over an area of 90 kanals and has already been opened for funeral purposes during holy month of fasting.

It is also good to note that a prominent industrialist Tariq Sufi presented keys of two ambulances which he has donated to model graveyard to CM who duly appreciated his humanitarian gesture.

Strategic Reforms Unit deserves appreciation for coming up with this novel/innovative idea which will greatly resolve problem of people regarding burial of their kith and kin as not only they will be readily getting the space for a grave but also all related facilities under one roof without having to run here and there.

While appreciating the good work so being done by Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority officials in establishing model graveyards, this is to ask them that charges for the piece of land and other facilities, if any, should better be also notified for the information of general public as soon as possible.

EM ZEE RIFAT

Lahore

