Model courts produce remarkable results: Justice Mansoor Ali

Efficient, quick, model justice system to be evolved; Judiciary facing shortage of 700 judges; Mediation centres to be set up in 36 districts

Sarwar Awan

Rawalpindi

The Chief Justice of Lahore High Court, Mr. Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah has said that the concept of establishing model courts in the province has produced remarkable results with regard to speedy disposal of judicial cases. Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah said this on Thursday during his visit to Judicial Complex, Rawalpindi, where he inaugurated new model courts and SMS service. Judge of LHC Mr. Justice Anwar ul Haq, Registrar LHC, Rawalpindi Bench, District & Sessions Judge Rawalpindi Suhail Nasir, Additional District and Sessions Judges, Civil Judges, senior law officers, lawyers, office-bearers and members of Bar Associations present on the occasion. Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, delivering a lecture during first session of training of young lawyers by District Judicial Commission about duties of local commission and court auctioneer, said that a new efficient and quick disposal model justice system would be evolved in the province which would help dispose of under trial cases within stipulated period.

He said that IT technology has been introduced in judicial system to reduce the shelf life of judicial cases and added that 1780 cases had been disposed of in sessions trials within just two months which is unprecedented in the history of judiciary which has provided extra relief to the applicants.

He said that Punjab would be made model province by introducing latest and digitalized criminal and civil judicial system. He further stated that six lakh civil trials would be completed in model courts established in six districts of the province while ADR System has also been introduced for judicial mediation.

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah said that three mediation centres have been established in Lahore High Court where 148 cases were submitted and out of which 86 cases were resolved in just one day after mutual arbitration.

The Chief Justice disclosed that similar mediation centres would be established in 36 districts of province so that maximum number of cases would be resolved between the aggrieved parties on just a cup of tea. He said, “We had introduced best IT system of sub-continent to improve working of judiciary.” He revealed that in order to facilitate judges, each civil judge at tehsil level would be provided a vehicle and this project would be started from lady judges. The Chief Justice further said that the conditions of court rooms would be improved and all tehsil bar associations would be equipped with computer, printer, furniture and internet connection, which would help approach the E-libraries across the world. Mr. Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah said that there is shortage of about seven hundred judges in judiciary. He said that new judges would be inducted by the end of December this year and examinations for the purpose would be conducted in October this year.